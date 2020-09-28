PC vs. URI men’s basketball game canceled this year due to scheduling conflicts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual men’s basketball game between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island will not be played this season, both schools announced Monday.

The Friars and the Rams will not meet because of scheduling conflicts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Providence College Athletics Director Bob Driscoll and University of Rhode Island Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn.

The two teams could not find a suitable scheduling date, according to the schools.

“We understand that the fans throughout Rhode Island enjoy our annual matchup with URI,” Driscoll said. “Unfortunately, the circumstances this season made it too difficult to schedule the game. We have had discussions with Thorr and the coaches at URI and we are all in agreement that we will resume the series next season.”

This year’s game was set to be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the two teams will resume the series there in 2021.

“It is obviously disappointing to not be able to play the game, given its significance to both programs,” Bjorn said. “We explored all possibilities of making it work, but the lack of schedule flexibility and challenges created by the pandemic prevented it. We look forward to resuming the rivalry in 2021.”