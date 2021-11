PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence College men’s soccer team is preparing for a rematch with Georgetown in the NCAA tournament.

The Friars are traveling down to Washington D.C. for a Round of 16 matchup with the Hoyas. The Friars and Hoyas split their two games this season, with PC winning at home in the regular season and Georgetown knocking Providence off in the Big East title game. Round three is on Sunday.