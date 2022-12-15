PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just a few days before the PC Friars set out to defend their 2021-22 Big East regular season championship, the program received its title rings to commemorate last year’s accomplishment.

At practice on Thursday, head coach Ed Cooley and forward Ed Croswell talked about the rings and what it will take on Saturday to start 1-0 in the league at Seton Hall.

The Friars and Pirates are scheduled to tip at 12:30 p.m. live on FOX Providence.

