PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Friartown is fired up as the Providence College men’s basketball team sets out to make some history.

The Friars held their final practice Tuesday before they board a plane to Chicago to play in the Sweet 16.

It’s the furthest Providence has gotten in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, when the team made it to the Elite Eight.

But between the 4-seed Friars and an opportunity to reprise that feat a quarter-century later stand the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks.

While it stands to be the Friars’ toughest matchup of the year, this is a team that thrives on silencing their detractors. The players, coaches and their fans firmly believe this is their year.

“Friars by a million,” PC sophomore Liam Flaherty joked. “This is the best season they’ve had in years, so we’re just blessed to be a part of it and cheer them on as they go.”

“When they see everybody else all amped up and all excited, they’re definitely living off of this. They love it,” PC sophomore Madison Bazydlo said. “They love all the social media support, they love all the news, all the coverage. They’re ready … they’re ‘friared’ up.”

Head coach Ed Cooley said his team is “very focused right now” as they get ready or Friday’s game.

“I look at baseline to baseline: there’s 94 feet of opportunity with two rims and a backboard,” he said during a media availability on Tuesday.

Cooley said he believes the competition in the Big East set his team up for this moment, and they’re built for success.

“The DNA in that locker room is trust, it’s toughness, it’s belief,” he said. “It’s playing with an edge, and playing with a chip.”

“What an opportunity for Providence College, what an opportunity for our fans, our supporters … just so, so grateful and appreciative of the moment,” Cooley added.

The winner of Friday’s game draws an appealing matchup on paper: either No. 10 Miami or No. 11 Iowa State, who toppled No. 2 Auburn and No. 3 Wisconsin, respectively.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TBS.

