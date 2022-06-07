PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Swift recently put pen to paper, but not to write a song. This time it was to write a personalized note to the Providence College Friars men’s basketball team.

In custom Swift stationary, the pop singer congratulated the team on their NCAA Tournament run this past March. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years.

(Courtesy: Providence College Athletics)

“Hi Friars! What an amazing 2022 season!” Swift said. “Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success. Sending you all hugs! Love, Taylor.”

The Friars shared photos of the note on social media. Nate Watson, Aljami Durham and Justin Minaya were clad in Swift’s “Class of 2022” gear, which references Swift’s song “22.”

Swift’s “You Belong With Me” holds a special place in Friars’ hearts. During the season, the team and their fans made the song their unofficial anthem, chanting it during games.