PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars hopped a plane to Chicago on Wednesday, but their supporters made sure they didn’t go quietly.

Hundreds of students and fans gathered outside the Ruane Friar Development Center for a sendoff celebration, wishing the players and coaches well in their NCAA Tournament journey.

“Anytime you’re going to get this amount of love from our community, it’s great,” head coach Ed Cooley said Wednesday. “I’m really happy for our players, I’m happy for our staff.”

After winning in the round of 32 for the first time since 1997, the Friars are set to take on the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

“We know we have a monumental task ahead of us, but why not the Friars?” Cooley added. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us. Just look at the joy and energy brought to our state. I could not be more proud.”

Bethany Parker, a 1999 graduate of Providence College, was there to cheer on the team Wednesday, same as she did 25 years ago.

“Great to see them back,” Parker said. “I think this team is incredible.”

She said it was exciting to be at the pep rally in 1997, much like it was for current students on Wednesday.

“It brought our grade together, even just our friends,” PC senior Sophia Manprino said. “Being at the games has probably been one of my favorite memories of senior year.”

“I think it’s brought not only our grade, but our whole school together,” PC senior Meghan Schlichtig added. “There’s a sense of community that’s really special, just going to the games and watching when they are away.”

Players like senior guard A.J. Reeves said the continued support from their fans has them ready to play on the biggest stage of their careers.

“The fans have been awesome this whole year, from the Dunk to around campus,” he said. “Hope we can continue to put on a good show for them.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TBS.

