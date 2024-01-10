NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 16 points in St. John’s 75-73 win against Providence on Wednesday night.

Soriano also added seven rebounds for the Red Storm (12-4, 4-1 Big East Conference). Daniss Jenkins scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added eight assists. RJ Luis shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Devin Carter finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the Friars (11-5, 2-3). Providence also got 17 points and five assists from Jayden Pierre. Davonte Gaines also had 11 points.

Jenkins scored 11 points in the first half for St. John’s, who led 40-29 at the break. St. John’s pulled off the victory after a 13-2 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-47 with 9:29 remaining in the half. Soriano scored 14 second-half points. Providence got within 74-73 with 10 seconds to go but RJ Luis made one free throw with four seconds left and Providence’s Pierre missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired.

NEXT UP:

These two teams both play Saturday. St. John’s visits No. 22 Creighton and Providence hosts Xavier.