PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence was outscored by 19 points in the second half, a key statistic that told the story of their game against Xavier, falling 85-65.

It was a one-point game at half, until the Musketeers defense held PC to just 25 second half points.

Desmond Claude had a game-high 21 points for Xavier, while Josh Oduro had 20 points to lead the Friars.

PC now gets set to head to Chicago to take on DePaul on Wednesday night.