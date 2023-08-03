PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For local college basketball fans, the rivalry continues.

Providence College will host the annual men’s basketball game against URI at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 2, officials announced.

And it won’t end there. The two programs agreed upon a 10-year deal to keep the series going through 2032-33.

Breaking: PC and URI renew a 10-year deal for their annual men’s basketball game. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UEodmkiim7 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 2, 2023

Under the new deal, URI and PC will make “every effort” to continue taking turns hosting the game on the first Saturday in December.

While Rams head coach Archie Miller and Friars head coach Kim English are both relatively new to the rivalry, they said they recognize the importance in the college basketball world.

“Rivalry games are what college basketball — and sports in general — are all about,” Miller said. “There is a natural energy and atmosphere that is exciting for players and fans alike.”

“Since I arrived in Providence, I have been impressed by the excitement and passion for college basketball in the state of Rhode Island,” English said. “I know that the enthusiasm for the game between the two teams will be very high. I look forward to experiencing this when we meet this year.”

The Friars also released their nonconference schedule on Thursday.