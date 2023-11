PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars got 29 points and 7 rebounds from Josh Oduro en route to a 78-64 win.

The team dominated the points in the paint, at a tune of 52-28. They also outrebounded Lehigh, 33-27. Bryce Hopkins had a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

The Friars improved to 5-1 on the year.