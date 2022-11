PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Merrimack put a scare into Providence for much of Wednesday night, but the Friars never let their lead dip to below six in a 71-57 win at the Amica Mututal Pavilion. Ed Croswell led the Friars with 17 points.

Highlights and reaction from head coach Ed Cooley are in the video above.

The Friars return to the floor on Saturday when they host Columbia.