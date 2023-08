PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College men’s basketball team is on their way to Europe on a 10-day trip.

The Friars will play in Spain to allow them to bond as a team and play some stern competition in three games.

Their first game of the regular season is slated for Nov. 6.

PC head coach Kim English says the upcoming trip to Spain will be great for the cultural aspect, the togetherness and team bonding. @wpri12 #pcbb pic.twitter.com/0gVoDjiBT6 — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) August 14, 2023