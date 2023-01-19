(WPRI) – Providence had a handful of late pushes Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. But it was not enough as they dropped their second straight Big East contest, 83-75, to Marquette.

Here’s Ed Cooley on his post game thoughts regarding PC’s lack of discipline late in the game.

Ed Cooley on the spotty emotional discipline from his team down the stretch. #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/TfbzBMKNv9 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 19, 2023

Providence, which was without point guard Jared Bynum for a third straight game, was led by Bryce Hopkins’ 19-point, 10-rebound double-double and Ed Croswell’s 20 points. The Friars were outscored by 11 in points off turnovers, and 19 in fast break points. They shot just four-for-18 from deep.

Here’s Ed Cooley on the lack of synergy on offense.

Ed Colley's opening statement following the loss to Marquette. Touches on a number of things and finishes with excitement to get back to the AMP in front of the home fans. #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/T1WZtong2D — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 19, 2023

Kam Jones, led Marquette with 21 points while Cumberland native Tyler Kolek filled the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Providence falls to 6-2 in the conference and will welcome DePaul to the AMP on Saturday Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.