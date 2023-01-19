(WPRI) – Providence had a handful of late pushes Wednesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. But it was not enough as they dropped their second straight Big East contest, 83-75, to Marquette.
Here’s Ed Cooley on his post game thoughts regarding PC’s lack of discipline late in the game.
Providence, which was without point guard Jared Bynum for a third straight game, was led by Bryce Hopkins’ 19-point, 10-rebound double-double and Ed Croswell’s 20 points. The Friars were outscored by 11 in points off turnovers, and 19 in fast break points. They shot just four-for-18 from deep.
Here’s Ed Cooley on the lack of synergy on offense.
Kam Jones, led Marquette with 21 points while Cumberland native Tyler Kolek filled the stat sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
Providence falls to 6-2 in the conference and will welcome DePaul to the AMP on Saturday Jan. 21 at 2 p.m.