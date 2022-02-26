PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College men’s basketball program has never won a Big East regular season title.

But that could all change tonight as they host the Creighton Blue Jays at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The 11th-ranked Friars are 23-3 on the season, and a win over Creighton would lock up their first regular season crown after 42 years in the Big East.

Riding the momentum of the raucous crowds at the Dunk, PC has really turned it around after a .500 finish last season.

“What you can never do is underestimate the fight in a group of young men, especially a group of older men that are trying to prove something,” head coach Ed Cooley said. “We said we wanted to make some changes, and we did. So, whether it’s luck … I just think it’s incredible perseverance and will and want, and we’re really, really fortunate in lucky games — lucky games I’m saying, lucky games — but that luck better come from somewhere. It’s called talent.”

Tipoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tipoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 8 p.m.

