PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Despite winning the outright Big East Regular Season championship, the Providence Friars did not have a single player represented on the conference’s first team.

Rather for a second straight season, the Friars had a pair of players voted to the second team. Nate Watson and Jared Bynum found themselves on the second team after each averaged more than 12 points per game this season.

The Friars will open Big East Tournament play on Thursday at Noon against either Xavier or Marquette. If the Friars win, they will face the winner of Creighton and Marquette on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s Big East Championship game will be broadcast live on FOX Providence with a tip time scheduled for 6:30 p.m.