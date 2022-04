PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence wing Justin Minaya is entering his name into the 2022 NBA Draft and will not utilize his final year of college eligibility. One of the best defenders in the country, Minaya will hang his hat on his defense and improved outside stroke to impress scouts before the draft.

