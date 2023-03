(WPRI) – On Sunday, the Big East Conference released its all conference teams. Bryce Hopkins was a unanimous selection for the first team. He and Cumberland native Tyler Kolek of Marquette were the only two to be unanimous selections to the top team.

Friar sophomore Devin Carter was also voted on and he was named All-Big East Honorable Mention.

Below are the lists of each team.

ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, G, So., 6-5, 195, Gaithersburg, Md.

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, Jr., 6-9, 245, Bamako, Mali

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, Jr., 7-1, 260, Florissant, Mo.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, G, Jr., 6-3, 190, Cumberland, R.I.

Bryce Hopkins, Providence, F, So., 6-7, 220, Oak Park, Ill.

Souley Boum, Xavier, G, Gr., 6-3, 175, Oakland, Calif.



ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, F, Jr., 6-9, 215, Chandler, Ariz.

Kam Jones, Marquette, G, So., 6-4, 195, Memphis, Tenn.

Joel Soriano, St. John’s, C, Sr., 6-11, 260, Yonkers, N.Y.

Eric Dixon, Villanova, F, R-Jr., 6-8, 255, Willow Grove, Pa.

Colby Jones, Xavier, G, Jr., 6-6, 205, Birmingham, Ala.



ALL-BIG EAST HONORABLE MENTION

Trey Alexander, Creighton, G, So., 6-4, 190, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, G, Sr., 6-7, 205, Aurora, Neb.

Devin Carter, Providence, G, So., 6-3, 195, Miami, Fla.

Jack Nunge, Xavier, C, Gr., 7-0, 245, Newburgh, Ind. (repeat



BIG EAST ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, C, 7-2, 265, Bristol, Ct.

Alex Karaban, Connecticut, F, 6-8, 210, Southborough, Mass.

AJ Storr, St. John’s, G, 6-6, 200, Rockford, Ill.

Mark Armstrong, Villanova, G, 6-2, 180, South Orange, N.J.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova, F, 6-7, 232, Odenton, Md.

Desmond Claude, Xavier, G, 6-5, 195, New Haven, Conn.