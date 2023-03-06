PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After finishing the season 4-5 in its final nine games, Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley gave his Friars the day off on Sunday to refocus.
On Monday afternoon, they were back on the floor preparing for the Big East Tournament.
The Friars enter as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 UConn on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. It will mark just the fifth all-time meeting between the rivals at the conference tournament.
The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal.
