PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars are opening Big East conference play Tuesday night against No. 6 Marquette University.

After a 9-2 non-conference start, the Friars are ready to host the defending conference champions at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, including Head Coach Kim English.

“I’m excited,” English said. “Big East Player of the Year, Big East Champions twice, National Coach of the Year, they’re a great program. Shaq has done an incredible job there. I’m excited to really dive in and get to learn them tonight.”

Cumberland native Tyler Kolek is also returning to his home state to face off against the Friars.

English will be a reminder to Kolek of where he played his rookie season: George Mason University.

Kolek played at George Mason before transferring after Dave Paulsen was fired as their head coach. English took over before taking the job at Providence two years later.

Marquette holds a 22-14 edge in the all-time series with Providence.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m.