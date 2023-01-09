PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season, the Providence Friars are back in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

A current nine-game winning streak and 6-0 mark in the Big East vaulted the Friars from unranked to No. 19 this week.

Last Wednesday’s upset win at home over then-No. 4 UConn a big reason why the Friars jumped into the Top 20.

The Friars now put their 14-3 record to the test when they visit Creighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays were the preseason favorite to win the Big East.