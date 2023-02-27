PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars remained ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for an eighth consecutive week on Monday. Ed Cooley’s group stayed at No. 20 after a 1-1 week in which they lost at UConn and blew out Georgetown.

Rest of the Big East:



Rest of the Big East:

Marquette – 6

UConn – 14

Xavier – 19

Creighton – fell out (top team in 'Others receiving votes')https://t.co/LYmh5CGqXr — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 27, 2023

The Friars host Xavier on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and Seton Hall on Saturday at Noon on FOX Providence to close out the regular season. If PC can win both, it would finish No. 2 in the league, win a record 15 league games and go undefeated at home for the first time since 1973-74.