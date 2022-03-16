BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars took the court in Buffalo on Wednesday as they get ready for their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

A group of Friar fans were on hand for practice, along with the team’s cheer squad and mascot. It was only a light, 40-minute workout, but it gave the players a chance to stretch their legs and feel out the baskets at the KeyBank Center.

Head coach Ed Cooley said his team is ready for their big moment.

“I love the location, being somewhat close for our fans to get to the game. I’m pretty sure we’ll have a lot of Friar fans in the building,” he said. “Just the excitement of March and having a tournament that has people in it, the energy that it will bring to the city, the energy it will bring to the tournament, I just can’t tell you how appreciative and fortunate we are to be here so you know hopefully we can play well and advance.”

The Friars are a 4-seed, which is the highest seeding in the program’s history.

They’ll be taking on No. 13 South Dakota State, who experts feel could give Providence a run for their money. The narrative surrounding the Friars is that they’re the luckiest team in the country.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Friars had a message for the naysayers.

“We want to prove everyone wrong,” center Nate Watson said. “A lot of people counted us out in the beginning of the year, and we proved to a lot of people that we are a good team.”

“I kind of find it a little bit funny that everybody calls us lucky and stuff like that, but we can’t really control the narratives that people put on us,” guard Jared Bynum said. “We just go out and do what we do and try to win games.”

Providence put together a 25-5 record this year and earned the program’s first Big East regular season title.

“For us to have the season we’re having, I think we’re just kind of shutting up a lot of people, but still we get a lot of disrespect,” guard A.J. Reeves said.

The Friars are only 2-point favorites against the Jackrabbits, which is the smallest spread for a top-four seed in 37 years, making South Dakota State a trendy upset pick on people’s brackets.

“We are obviously going to use it as motivation,” Watson said. “We’re going to look at what these people keep saying about us and just go out here and prove them wrong.”

It is, however, fitting that the Friars will take the floor on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The luck narrative … that’s called divine Providence,” Cooley joked. “Why not? Hell, I may be the leprechaun tomorrow.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Thursday on TruTV.

Stay with 12 Sports for updates throughout Providence College’s run in the tournament, and don’t miss our next one-on-one with Coach Cooley this Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.