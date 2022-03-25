CHICAGO (WPRI) — The day has come for the Providence College Friars to try to go from sweet to elite.

The 4-seed Friars are in Chicago to take on the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in round 3 of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will advance to the Elite 8 and take on the winner of No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday.

Kansas is the last 1-seed standing, with Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor having already been knocked out.

This is the furthest the Friars have gotten in the tournament since reaching the Elite 8 back in 1997, which the team is looking to repeat Friday night.

Providence hit the court at the United Center on Thursday for one final practice.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TBS.

