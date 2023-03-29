PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College officially welcomed the new men’s and women’s basketball coaches Wednesday morning.

Men’s coach Kim English and women’s coach Erin Batth were introduced to the Friars community.

You can watch the live stream right here in the player above.

English, 34, is replacing Ed Cooley, who decided to leave Providence and take a job as the head coach for Georgetown University.

English just finished his second season as head coach at George Mason University in Virginia, where he led the Patriots to a 20-13 record this past year.

English also worked under former Friars coach Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee. Barnes also made the move from George Mason to Providence back in the late 80s.

English played college ball at the University of Missouri and was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Batth, 44, is replacing Jim Crowley, who led the program the previous seven seasons.

She comes to Providence with 17 years of Division I coaching experience and spent last season at Michigan as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Wolverines.

Batth was the first player from Clemson drafted into the WNBA, going to the Cleveland Rockers in 2001.