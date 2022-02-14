PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars are one of the top men’s basketball teams in the country right now, and 12 Sports is your ticket to exclusive hoops action.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, PC Hoops with Coach Cooley debuts at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

Each week, Cooley will join us for a one-on-one chat to give updates on the Friars, break down the plays and analyze their upcoming matchups as the team looks ahead to March.

Plus, we’ll also showcase the “Be Them Dudes” Play of the Week!