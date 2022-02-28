PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Each Sunday night Providence College head coach Ed Cooley joins 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon for a one-on-one interview as part of the new ‘PC Hoops with Coach Cooley’ show. The two discuss this week’s Big East Regular Season championship, what makes the team so special and looking ahead to Friars final regular season game at Villanova on Tuesday.

For the latest on the No. 11 Friars, watch the show each Sunday through March.