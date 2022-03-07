PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Big East Regular Season Champions were able to enjoy some time off last week but now they turn their attention to the postseason.

In this week’s PC Hoops, 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon chats one-on-one with Head Coach Ed Cooley about the upcoming Big East Tournament, the excitement to play at Madison Square Garden in front of fans for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and reaction to Jared Bynum and Nate Watson being named 2nd Team All-League.

Then, in the Be Them Dudes Play of the Week, take a look at the sharpshooting of senior AJ Reeves.

The show finishes up with a story on Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and Director of Sports Performance Kenneth White, analysis from former Division I Head Coach Tim O’Shea, and five Friar facts to know before the team heads to New York City.

Be sure to tune into next week’s show on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence for a recap on the Friars’ trip to Madison Square Garden and a look ahead to their first trip to the Big Dance since the 2017-18 season.