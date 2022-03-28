PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Friars gave the Kansas Jayhawks all it could handle in a Sweet 16 showdown, but came up short.

In this week’s PC Hoops with Coach Cooley, 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon chats one-on-one with the Friars’ head coach about a historic season. The team made a huge jump after finishing 13-13 a year ago — they won their first Big East regular-season championship and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 and made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

The show finishes up with analysis from former Division I Head Coach Tim O’Shea, a story on PC Guard Al Durham and Jared Bynum’s shoe collection, and wraps up with a special behind-the-scenes look from Chicago.

And that’s a wrap for our college basketball coverage for the 2021-22 season. We acquired the PC Hoops show during one of the best rides in program history. Thrilled to be your home for PC hoops, the reigning Big East Regular Season champs.



Until next year! #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NsL6zPYCMt — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 28, 2022