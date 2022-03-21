PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 1997, the Providence Friars are headed to the Sweet 16 after a historic weekend in Buffalo, New York.

In this week’s PC Hoops with Coach Cooley, 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon chats one-on-one with the Friars’ head coach about what it feels like to be heading to the next round and how his team has played so far.

In the Be Them Dudes Play of the Week, take a look at Jared Bynum’s clutch shot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The show finishes up with a story on the Providence fans helping their team to victory, a look ahead to Archie Miller being formally introduced as the next University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach, analysis from former Division I Head Coach Tim O’Shea, and wrapping up with a special behind the scenes look from Buffalo.

The Friars will next play the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in Chicago on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Be sure to tune into next week’s show at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX Providence for a recap on the Friars’ trip to Chicago, where they are just two wins away from the Final Four.