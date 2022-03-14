PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Friars are back in the Big Dance and were selected as the No. 4 seed, which is the highest in program history.

In this week’s PC Hoops with Coach Cooley, 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon chats one-on-one with the Friars’ head coach about how the team reacted following Selection Sunday, and a look ahead to their first game of the NCAA Tournament.

Then, in the Be Them Dudes Play of the Week, take a look at Justin Minaya’s game-saving block to beat Butler in the Big East quarterfinal game.

The show finishes up with a story on PC Superfan Kerry Rafanelli, a story on retiring Athletic Director Bob Driscoll, and a one-on-one chat with Bryant’s Peter Kiss.

Be sure to tune into next week’s show at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX Providence for a look to see if the Friars are still dancing in a historic season.

Their journey begins Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Buffalo, New York, where they will take on No. 13 South Dakota State University out of the Summit League.