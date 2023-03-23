PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Kim English has been named the next men’s basketball coach for Providence College.

He will be replacing Ed Cooley, who decided to leave Providence and take a job as the head coach for Georgetown University. Cooley spent 12 seasons with the Friars.

English, 34, just finished his second season as head coach at George Mason University in Virginia, where he led the Patriots to a 20-13 record this past year.

He also worked under former Friars coach Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee. Barnes also made the move from George Mason to Providence back in the late 80s.

After high school, the Baltimore, Maryland, native attended Notre Dame Preparatory School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where he averaged 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 2007–08 season.

English played college ball at the University of Missouri and was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

Sources say English will be introduced to the Friars community on Wednesday, March 29.