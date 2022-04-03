PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley has been named the Naismith Coach Of The Year.

Cooley is the first coach in Friars’ history to earn the award. He is also the first Friar coach to earn national coach of the year accolades since Rick Pitino earned NABC Coach of the Year in 1987, according to a news release.

Last month, Cooley was named Sporting News’ college basketball coach of the year, followed by Big East Coach of the Year the next day.

.@CoachCooleyPC named Naismith Coach of the Year says he'll remember the journey of this season most: "There's not a close second team I've coached."



Cooley says it's a team and staff award. Well-deserved.#pcbb @PCFriarsmbb — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) April 3, 2022

Cooley led the Friars to a 27-6 record this season and the team’s first regular-season Big East Championship title. The team earned the highest seed ever for the school (No. 4) and advanced to the Sweet 16, for the first time since 1997, before falling to Kansas 66-61.

The team’s 27 wins are tied for the second-highest single-season win total in the history of the program.

Cooley, who is in his 11th season at Providence, has a 221-141 overall record in his time with the Friars. He ranks second all-time in wins at Providence.