PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As we enter college basketball’s biggest month, the Providence College Friars have one of their biggest games of the season.

All eyes are on the Big East as the No. 20 Friars host the No. 19 Xavier Musketeers at the AMP. The two programs are currently tied for second place in the conference, meaning the winner gets an inside track at the 2-seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

Both schools are 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the conference with two games left in the regular season. Marquette (24-6, 16-3) is the top seed.

The last two meetings between PC and Xavier have gone to overtime, and eight of the last 10 games have been decided in overtime or by two possessions or fewer.

The Friars have come out on top in their last three meetings at home.

With a win, Providence will become just the second Big East school since the realignment to earn at least 14 regular season wins in back-to-back years.

The Friars are 36-1 in their last 37 home games.

Xavier leads the Big East in four major offensive categories. The Musketeers are first in the nation with 20.2 assists per game, fourth in the nation for overall field goal percentage (.497), fifth in the nation for 3-point percentage (.396) and twelfth in the nation in points per game (81.9).

Providence is second in the conference for overall rebounds with 1,137 and tied for second with UConn for rebounds per game (39.2).

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Tune in to 12 News Now for live updates from the AMP from 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon.