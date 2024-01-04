PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College announced that men’s basketball standout Bryce Hopkins is out for the remainder of the season after suffering knee injury.

Hopkins tore his ACL against Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

“We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” PC head coach Kim English said. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The No. 23 Friars ended up falling to Seton Hall by a score of 61-57.

Through 13 games this season, Hopkins leads the team in points and rebounds, averaging 15.5 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Prior to this season, Hopkins was named to the Preseason First Team All Big East and he was one of five finalists for the 2023 Karl Malone Award.