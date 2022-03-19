BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars have a chance to reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a quarter-century.

After taking care of business against No. 13 South Dakota State in the First Round, the 4-seed Friars now have a date with the Richmond Spiders on Saturday.

Richmond, a 12-seed, took down No. 5 Iowa in the First Round by a score of 67-63. They’ve won five straight games, including the Atlantic 10 conference championship over Dayton.

The Spiders are no strangers to big upsets. In fact, the program has the most wins in NCAA Tournament history as a 12-seed or lower.

Providence is looking for its third NCAA Tournament win since 1997, which was also the last time the Friars made it past the second round. That team, led by future first-round NBA draft pick Austin Croshere, reached the Elite Eight before they were eliminated by Arizona, who went on to win it all.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

On Friday, head coach Ed Cooley discussed how his players have been able to stay grounded and focused, despite the ever brightening spotlight on them.

“I’m proud to say this group, being mature as it is, did and has left their ego at the door for the better of the team,” Cooley said. “I think our team is much greater than its individual parts, and I think that’s why we are here.”

“Each game, each situation somebody different has stepped up, and it’s all about: Can we advance? Can we win?” he continued. “I think it’s a credit to the maturity of the group where they’re not making it about themselves, and that’s really hard in today’s society, because everybody wants to be selfish and this group has been the most unselfish group I’ve coached.”

Senior guard A.J. Reeves said he and his teammates have been fueled by the naysayers.

“Everybody doubted us. We went from one of the teams that was supposed to be upset the other day and now it’s like, “oh, you’re a 4-seed, you’re supposed to beat them,” Reeves said. “So we just take it as one game at a time, and the Sweet 16 is a very viable goal for us and this option for us, so we just want to play our hardest out there and get that W.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on TNT.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will have reaction from Buffalo tonight on 12 News at 10 and 11, and don’t miss our one-on-one with Coach Cooley at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX Providence.