NEW YORK (WPRI) — The Big East Tournament gets underway Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, but the Providence College Friars will only have to take the court for practice.

The top-seeded Friars have a bye in the first round. They’re scheduled to face the winner of No. 8 Xavier and No. 9 Butler at noon Thursday.

Providence ended their season with a 24-4 record and the program’s first Big East regular season title, making them a lock for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Ed Cooley was named Sporting News’ college basketball coach of the year, and he could also be named Big East coach of the year on Wednesday.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon is en route to New York and has you covered throughout the tournament.

