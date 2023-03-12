PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence College men’s basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament; this will be the Friars 22nd appearance in the big dance.

PC’s first match-up will be on Friday, March 17th, against Kentucky . The game will be played in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Last year, the Friars advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 before falling to eventual national champion Kansas.

We’ll have more Selection Sunday coverage tonight at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Providence and 11 p.m. on WPRI12.