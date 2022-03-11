NEW YORK (WPRI) — After another thrilling victory, the Providence College Friars are in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

The top-seeded Friars outlasted the Bulldogs 65-61 Thursday afternoon.

Now they’re set to face No. 4 Creighton on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

The travel party from Omaha, NE is happy. Creighton knocks off Marquette.



Friars have the Blue Jays in tomorrow's semifinal at 6:30p. Second time in 14 days teams will meet.

This will be the fourth meeting between the Friars and Bluejays in the Big East Tournament. PC has won two out of the last three matchups, which included their victory in the 2014 finals.

This year, Providence locked up the Big East regular season title after beating Creighton 72-51 at home.

