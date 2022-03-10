NEW YORK (WPRI) — The Providence Friars’ quest for the Big East Tournament Championship begins Thursday in New York City.

The top-seeded Friars had a buy in the first found and are set to face No. 9 Butler in the quarterfinals after they beat No. 8 Xavier in Wednesday’s opening round.

During the regular season, the Friars beat the Bulldogs at home in their first meeting of the year. Then they went to Indianapolis where they won in overtime, overcoming a 19 point second-half deficit.

Nate Watson is averaging 20ppg in two games vs. Butler this year.



Big man said he’s motivated to prove voters wrong that his team didn’t have 1st team all-league guy. Could be a big piece today. Experience on this stage. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/SEHR00gP3K — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 10, 2022

The Friars ended their season with a 24-4 record and the program’s first Big East regular-season title, making them a lock for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Ed Cooley was named Sporting News’ college basketball coach of the year on Tuesday, followed by Big East Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon is in New York and has you covered throughout the tournament. Follow him on social media for updates, and tune in to 12 News at 4 p.m. for a live report from Madison Square Garden.