PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of the top college basketball teams in the country will go head-to-head Tuesday night in Providence.

The Providence College Friars are hosting Big East rivals Villanova at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

PC climbed three spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll on Monday. It’s the team’s highest ranking since spending a week in that same position in January 2016.

PC and Villanova have split the season series in each of the last two years. If the Friars win Tuesday, they’d take a big step toward winning the program’s first Big East regular season title.

PC is 21-2 on the season and 11-1 in conference play after outlasting DePaul in overtime on Saturday.

The Wildcats are two games behind the Friars with a 19-6 overall record and a 12-3 conference record.

The Friars will have four more regular season games after Tuesday night’s contest.

