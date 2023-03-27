(WPRI) — New Providence head coach Kim English adds his former leading scorer Josh Oduro to his new team.

The senior big man will spend his final year of eligibility in the Big East after spending his previous four at George Mason, where he averaged 16 points and eight rebounds per game last season.

Freshman, Justyn Fernandez also pledged to follow English to Providence yesterday.

English along with new women’s head basketball coach Erin Batth will be introduced to the Friar community on Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. in Mullaney Gym.