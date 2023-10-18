FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Providence College basketball stars Bryce Hopkins and Grace Efosa spent some time speaking to young athletes at the Boys and Girls Club in Fall River about the importance of teamwork.

Hopkins and Efosa were representing the Friar Family Collective, which is the school’s program to assist student-athletes in monetizing and profiting from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

Hopkins has recently been named to multiple preseason All-America teams.

“It means a lot to have that, but it’s out of my mind when I step on the court,” said the junior. “I know I’m going to have a lot of people coming for me. I’m not really thinking about it. I’m just playing for my team and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

The Friars have two secret scrimmages coming up ahead of their opener on November 6.