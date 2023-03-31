PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence’s star sophomore duo of Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter is staying in Friartown.

Both Hopkins and Carter announced on social media Friday that they will be returning to the program under new head coach Kim English.

English made it clear from the start that he wanted to build his team around guys like Hopkins and Carter.

A transfer from Kentucky, Hopkins was a unanimous All-Big East First Team selection. Hopkins led the Friars in both points and rebounds. He was top five in the conference in both categories.

Carter, a transfer from South Carolina, led Providence in steals.