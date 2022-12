PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – A memorable 2022 calendar year for the PC men’s basketball program can end on a high note Thursday night when the Friars head to Butler at 6:30 p.m. PC will look to keep its winning streak alive and improve to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big East.

Then, they’ll travel from Indianapolis to Chicago for a date with DePaul on New Year’s Day at 2:30 p.m.

12Sports reporter J.P. Smollins has the latest on the program from Tuesday’s practice.