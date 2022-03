(WPRI) – The Providence Friars had the day off on Saturday, but after watching the action learned who they will potentially play in Thursday’s Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

The No. 1 seed will meet the winner of either Xavier or Butler. The Musketeers are the No. 8 seed and the Bulldogs are the No. 9 seed. Those two will meet in the tournament opener on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Providence swept the regular season series against both of those teams.