PROVIDENCE, R.I. -(WPRI) — For the first time since 1997, the P.C. Friars are headed to the Sweet 16 round in the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, hundreds of fans gathered outside of the Marriott in Buffalo cheering the team on as they headed to the KeyBank Center, before taking care of business by beating the Richmond Spiders 79-51.

“I just cant tell you how grateful I feel for our players, out college, our city. It’s hard to get to this point,” Head Coach Ed Cooley said in a post game press conference.

“You know, we’re just a little school where everybody says ‘Uh, It’s just Providence’. Well Providence is in the damn building.”

Back home in Rhode Island, fans packed local bars and restaurants, routing their on home team.

The Friars will next play the Kansas Jayhawks at the United Center on Friday, March 25.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will be in Chicago later this week for the Sweet 16, and don’t miss our one-on-one with Coach Cooley at 10:30 p.m. tonight on FOX Providence.