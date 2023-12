PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Friars had their hands full with Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart shot 52% from the field in the first half and trailed the Friars 31-30 going into halftime.

In the second half, the Friars shot 64% from the field and made 7 threes. Rich Barron was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He had 14 points.

Bryce Hopkins led all scorers with 26 points. The Friars improved to 9-2, with the 78-64 win.