PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There were certainly more highs than lows for Ed Cooley as the Providence College men’s basketball head coach during his 12 year run.

He revitalized his hometown program in one of the greatest basketball leagues in the country, but did the way it all ended tarnish his legacy?

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon takes a look back on his first full day as a Hoya.