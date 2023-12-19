PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Providence to a 72-57 victory over No. 6 Marquette on Tuesday night — the third time in five seasons that the unranked Friars have beaten a Golden Eagles team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Carter made five 3-pointers and Ticket Gaines also hit five from beyond the arc to score 18 for Providence, which has not lost at home to Marquette since 2019.

In the first Big East game for new Providence coach Kim English, the Friars posted their largest win over a Top 10 opponent since beating No. 8 Villanova 83-68 in January 2011.

Reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Marquette.