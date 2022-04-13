PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – It’s always been about more than basketball for Providence College head coach Ed Cooley.

After a long day of recruiting and a flight back home Tuesday night, the South Providence native made his way back to the neighborhood where he grew up on Wednesday morning to help kickoff a fundraising campaign.

Cooley will serve as Honorary Chair of AACt now! Capital Campaign that will raise $12.75 million for Community Preparatory School’s expansion and scholarship endowment as well as funding the Head of School search and providing ongoing support for the Annual Fund.

